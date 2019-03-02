JetBlue black history display honoured convicted killer
In this Jan. 20, 2011, file photo, a JetBlue logo is displayed on the side of a jet as it taxis at Boston's Logan International Airport. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:52AM EST
NEW YORK -- JetBlue has taken down a poster of a convicted murderer that it had included as part of a Black History Month tribute at New York's Kennedy Airport.
The New York Post reports that the airline removed a poster paying tribute to Assata Shakur last month after being alerted via Twitter that Shakur is "a convicted cop killer."
Shakur, also known as Joanne Chesimard, was convicted of murder for her role in a 1973 shootout that resulted in the death of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster. She escaped from prison in 1979 and is living in Cuba.
The poster noted that Shakur was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted list.
A JetBlue spokesman says the poster was part of a "ready-made batch of posters" that the airline bought from a third party.
