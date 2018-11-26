Global trade is at stake as Trump and Xi come face to face
In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is to meet with Xi at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 12:11PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 1:06PM EST
WASHINGTON -- To hear U.S. President Donald Trump tell it, he was made for a moment like this: A high-stakes face-off. A ticking clock. A cagey adversary.
The man who calls himself a supreme dealmaker will have the opportunity this week to put himself to the test. The question is whether he can defuse a trade war with China that is shaking financial markets and threatening the global economy -- and perhaps achieve something approximating a breakthrough.
Trump is to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday and Saturday. Unless the two leaders can achieve a truce of sorts, their conflicts will likely escalate: On Jan. 1, the tariffs Trump has imposed on many Chinese goods are set to rise.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Workers walk out as GM confirms plan to shutter Oshawa plant
- Macron's government stands tough against violent protesters
- Global trade is at stake as Trump and Xi come face to face
- Air Canada signs definitive deal to buy Aeroplan program for $450 million
- Liberals go cold on talk about right to housing law, housing groups say