Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

MANUFACTURING READING

Statistics Canada will release its monthly survey of manufacturing flash estimate for July. The report is expected to give an early estimate of how Canada's factory sales are faring as restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic evolve.

BANK EARNINGS

Canada's big banks will begin reporting their third-quarter results this week. Scotiabank and Bank of Montreal start things off when they report on Tuesday, followed by the Royal Bank on Wednesday. CIBC and TD Bank report results on Thursday.

TEACHERS' RESULTS

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is to report its mid-year financial results on Tuesday. The big pension fund recently led a group in a US$50-million investment in Attabotics, a Calgary-based warehouse robotics firm that uses technology inspired by the structure of ant colonies.

BRP RESULTS

BRP Inc., the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, is to report its second-quarter results on Thursday. The company said earlier this year that it expected staycations and social distancing to work to its advantage, but warned the recession could weigh on sales.

ECONOMIC REPORT CARD

Statistics Canada will report gross domestic product results for June and the second quarter on Friday. The Canadian economy was crushed in the second quarter as public health authorities ordered non-essential businesses closed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

