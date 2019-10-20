

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Canada votes

The federal election is Monday. Polls suggest a tight race that will likely see a minority government as the result come Tuesday morning, but which party will be in the driver's seat is unclear. The Conservatives have promised to balance the budget within five years, while the Liberal plan doesn't have a timetable to return to balance.

Business outlook

The Bank of Canada is expected to release its business outlook survey on Tuesday. The central bank's previous survey, which was done in May and early June, found that following some softness in past sales, businesses expected an increase in sales growth over the coming year backed by domestic and foreign demand.

CN earnings

CN Rail will discuss its third-quarter earnings on a conference call on Tuesday. CN chief financial officer Ghislain Houle warned in September that a sputtering economy was contributing to weaker freight volumes after posting record revenues last quarter.

Rogers update

Rogers Communications Inc. will hold a third-quarter conference call on Wednesday. The cable and wireless company recently announced a partnership with California-based Enjoy Technology Inc. that will bring a mobile retail concept to Toronto in late October.

Cannabis 2.0

Hexo Corp. will report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. A joint venture between the pot producer and beer giant Molson Coors said its portfolio of pot-based drinks set to hit the market later this year includes a CBD-infused spring water as well as beverages containing THC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.