Fiat Chrysler's new CEO announces new management structure
Mike Manley at the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit, U.S.A., on Jan. 15, 2018. (Carlos Osorio / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 9:48AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 1, 2018 10:24AM EDT
MILAN -- The new CEO of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has announced management changes two months after taking over following the unexpected death of long-time Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne.
Mike Manley said Monday that the head of the Alfa Romeo brand, Tim Kuniskis, replaces him at the head of FCA's biggest-earner, Jeep, while Reid Bigland becomes head of the Ram brand.
In Europe, Chief Technology Officer Harald Wester takes on responsibility for the premium brand Maserati, while Pietro Gorlier is now in charge of Europe, replacing Alfredo Altavilla, who resigned after Manley got the top job. Ermanno Ferrari was named CEO of components maker Magnetti Marelli, which is due to be spun off.
Manley said the new management structure would help ensure the achievement of five-year targets laid out in June.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canadian dairy farmers' group pans new trade pact with U.S., Mexico
- NAFTA replacement raises duty-free shopping limits for Canadians
- Encana to sell assets in New Mexico's San Juan Basin for $615 million
- Calgary-based Husky Energy makes $6.4B bid to acquire MEG Energy
- GE, seeking path through its 3rd century, ousts CEO