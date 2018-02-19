

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - European stock markets drifted lower Monday while the major North American markets were closed for a holiday.

In London, the FTSE 100 was down 49.79 points at 7,244.91 with less than an hour left in regular trading. The CAC 40 index in Paris was down 25.77 points at 5,255.81 and Germany's DAX index slipped 71.66 points to 12,380.30.

The Toronto stock market was closed for a provincial holiday while the major U.S. stock markets were closed for Presidents Day.

On international money markets, the Canadian dollar was at 80 cents US. On Friday, its average trading value was 79.74 cents US.

On commodities markets, April crude contracts were at US$62.34, up 79 cents, March natural gas was at US$2.58 per mmbtu, up 2.4 cents, April bullion was at US$1,350.30 per ounce, down $5.19, and March copper was at $3.20 per pound, down five cents.