Defence minister says private sector investment necessary to help Mali rebuild
Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 20, 2018 3:30PM EDT
OTTAWA - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says businesses have a role to play by investing in war-torn places such Mali to help such countries recover from conflicts.
He says that's because broader economic development is needed to help war-torn countries, because the military can't do it on its own.
Sajjan's assessment comes as Canada's newly established development finance institution has announced its first private sector partnership.
The US$10-million investment by FinDev Canada will bring electricity to millions of poor people in Kenya, in a more stable east Africa.
Earlier this week, Sajjan joined Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in announcing Canada's new UN peacekeeping mission in Mali, a west African country coping with the aftermath of a jihadist insurgency.
Canada has made a 12-month peacekeeping commitment to Mali, which will include about 250 personnel, two Chinook helicopters and four smaller armed Griffons to act as escorts.
