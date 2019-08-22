CIBC hikes dividend as it reports third-quarter profit up two per cent
A photograph of the CIBC sign in Toronto's financial district in downtown Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2009. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 6:33AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce hiked its dividend and reported a two per cent rise in its third-quarter net income as growth in Canadian personal and small business banking was offset by weaker capital markets earnings.
The Toronto-based bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of $1.44 per share, up four cents.
CIBC reported net income of $1.4 billion for the quarter ended July 31, compared with $1.37 billion during the same period a year ago.
The lender says it earned $3.06 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31 compared with $3.01 a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $3.10 per diluted share for the quarter, compared with an adjusted profit of $3.08 during the same quarter in 2018.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, according to the financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
"In the third quarter, we delivered solid results through the continued execution of our client-focused strategy," CIBC chief executive Victor Dodig said in a statement.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Global stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound
- CIBC hikes dividend as it reports third-quarter profit up two per cent
- 42 operators chosen to apply for Ontario pot store licences in second lottery
- Pence steps up pressure for trade deal with Mexico, Canada
- N.S. craft brewery changes name of 'Damn Skippy' brew to avoid trademark battle