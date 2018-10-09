CGI Group to create 300 specialized jobs at new centre in central Quebec
The CGI headquarter is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 3:51PM EDT
MONTREAL -- CGI Group Inc. says it will create about 300 high-tech jobs over the next five years at a new digital innovation centre in Drummondville, Que.
The Montreal-based consulting services firm says the centre will target the finance, retail and manufacturing sectors.
CGI senior vice-president Michael Godin says the company aims "to contribute actively to the economic growth of Quebec's regions."
Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson says CGI's new centre in the city's industrial park will ripple through the regional economy and create specialized jobs in information technology.
Drummondville sits about 100 kilometres east of Montreal in central Quebec.
CGI provides technology and business consulting services around the world, reporting revenues of $10.8 billion last year.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GIB.A)
