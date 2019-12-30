TORONTO -- TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index and those tracking U.S. markets closed lower in Monday trading.

At the Toronto Stock Exchange, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.65 points at 17,098.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed off by 183.12 points at 28,462.14. The S&P 500 index was down 18.73 points at 3,221.29, while the Nasdaq composite fell 60.62 points to 8,945.99.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.58 cents US, compared with Friday's average of 76.46 cents US.

The February crude contract was down 13 cents at US$61.59 and the February natural gas contract was down 4.3 cents at US$2.19 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 30 cents at US$1,517.80 an ounce, and the March copper contract was at US$2.82 a pound, down 0.9 cents from Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2019.