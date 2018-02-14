Canadian Tire buys Sher-Wood Athletics Group's global hockey trademarks
A Canadian Tire store is shown in Levis, Que., Monday, May 9, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 2:57PM EST
TORONTO -- Canadian Tire Corp. says it has acquired Sher-Wood Athletics Group Inc.'s global hockey trademarks.
The retailer says that INA International Ltd., a division of the company, acquired the trademarks.
It says the deal also includes Sher-Wood's related inventory.
The Sherbrooke, Que.-based company has been in operation for more than 60 years.
It manufactures and distributes hockey gear and hockey licensed products.
Canadian Tire did not provide details about the acquisition.
