

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canadian Tire Corp. says it has acquired Sher-Wood Athletics Group Inc.'s global hockey trademarks.

The retailer says that INA International Ltd., a division of the company, acquired the trademarks.

It says the deal also includes Sher-Wood's related inventory.

The Sherbrooke, Que.-based company has been in operation for more than 60 years.

It manufactures and distributes hockey gear and hockey licensed products.

Canadian Tire did not provide details about the acquisition.