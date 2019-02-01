

The Associated Press





LONDON -- A survey of some 1,200 British company directors suggests nearly a third may shift operations abroad because of Britain's pending departure from the European Union.

The survey by the Institute of Directors showed Friday that while headlines have focused on big companies, less notice has been given to smaller businesses and their moves to relocate.

Institute interim director Edwin Morgan says smaller firms typically have tighter resources and for them "to be thinking about such a costly course of action makes clear the precarious position they are in."

Britain's Parliament voted this week to give Prime Minister Theresa May more time to try to seek a compromise with the EU. The government has refused to rule out leaving without a deal, leaving Britain lurching toward a cliff-edge departure March 29.