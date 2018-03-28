BlackBerry cuts fourth-quarter loss to US$10M, revenue tops expectations
Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018
WATERLOO, Ont. - BlackBerry Ltd. lost US$10 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of US$47 million a year ago as its revenue came in better than expected.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based company, which reports in U.S. currency, says the loss amounted to six cents per diluted share compared with a loss of 10 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 28 totalled $233 million, down from $286 million a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected BlackBerry to report $216.4 million in revenue for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.
On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry says it earned five cents per share for the quarter.
Analysts had estimated BlackBerry would post a break-even quarter after adjustments.
