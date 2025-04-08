ADVERTISEMENT

Business

U.S. Steel hits 52-week high after Trump orders new security review of Nippon Steel bid

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A view of the United States Steel Mon Valley Works Clairton Plant, in Clairton, Pennsylvania, October 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.