ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Nike’s sales are tumbling

By CNN

Published

The Nike logo adorns the Nike SoHo store, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.) (Michael Noble Jr./The Associated Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.