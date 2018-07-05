

The Canadian Press





ST. ALBERT, Alta. -- The Alberta government entity tasked with regulating cannabis has signed supply deals with 13 licensed producers, including Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth Corp., as it gears up for legal recreational pot in October.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it chose the producers from a list of 31 marijuana producers who expressed interest.

All but two of the 13 marijuana companies chosen are based in Ontario, including Aphria Inc., the Tragically Hip-backed UP Cannabis Inc., and MedReleaf Corp.

Edmonton-based Aurora Cannabis, which has three facilities in Alberta, is the only licensed producer based in the province. The ALGC also signed a deal with New Brunswick-based Organigram.

The commission says it will continue to engage additional marijuana producers, specifically those based in Alberta, as they become federally licensed.

When legal, consumers will be able to buy pot from the ALGC online for home delivery, as well as from private retailers that receive the appropriate licenses from the province.