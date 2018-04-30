Air Canada reports smaller-than-expected $170M loss in Q1
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 8:25AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Air Canada reported a smaller-than-expected loss in its first quarter as its revenue grew compared with a year ago, boosted by increased capacity and passenger traffic.
The airline says it lost $170 million or 62 cents per diluted share for the quarter compared with a loss of $13 million or five cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Operating revenue for the quarter totalled $4.07 billion, up from $3.64 billion.
The most recent quarter included losses on foreign exchange of $112 million compared with gains on foreign exchange of $70 million in the first quarter of 2017.
On an adjusted basis, Air Canada says it lost $52 million or 19 cents per diluted share compared with an adjusted loss of $63 million or 23 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of 44 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.