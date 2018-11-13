

Relaxnews





Volkswagen America has announced that Siri has been integrated into Car-Net, a VW service mobile application.

On Monday, Siri was officially integrated into Volkswagen's Car-Net mobile app allowing drivers to lock or unlock the car with just their voice. Not only that, but the voice assistant also enables a handful of other Car-Net shortcuts from controlling the cabin climate and defrosting the windshield to locating your vehicle when you forget where you parked it.

While VW models are getting the Apple treatment, Amazon has been working on integrating Alexa into cars; the company recently partnered with Ford to install the voice assistant directly into the infotainment system, whereas Echo Auto can bring Alexa into any vehicle whether or not it was designed to support the tech, though the latter has not hit the market yet.

The VW Car-Net application with Siri support is available on Apple devices supporting iOS 12, but there is a fee for using the service depending on your subscription plan.