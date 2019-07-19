

The Associated Press





CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- A Volkswagen plant in Tennessee is getting a new chief executive who in the coming months will work on an $800 million expansion and oversee two vehicle launches.

The Times Free Press reports 58-year-old Tom du Plessis will be taking over as CEO for Frank Fischer who took the position temporarily in May.

The 11-year vet with Volkswagen says it's an interesting time for the factory. The Chattanooga plant held a union vote in May that didn't pass. Du Plessis declined to comment on it.

The factory is going to launch a new five-seat SUV based on the Atlas and the 2020 Passat by year's end. The plant also plans to break ground on an $800 million electric vehicle facility with plans to produce a new SUV in 2022.