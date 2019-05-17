

Relaxnews





Following his announcement of the Parisian launch of his for-hire electric scooter, Usain Bolt took to the stage at Viva Technology 2019 in Paris to reveal a brand new car designed specially to address the challenges of tomorrow's urban mobility. Billing itself as a small urban car, the Bolt Nano will be available by the end of 2020 and can already be pre-ordered online for a US$999 deposit.

The vehicle can accommodate two people and features a unique removable battery feature. Naturally, the Bolt Nano is intended for short trips and is bound to draw interest from car-sharing companies.

This unique urban car also sets itself apart by its extremely compact footprint (it could almost be driven through a building's front door) that will allow many units to fit on one single parking spot.

Its entry-level price should be around US$9,999.

NANO Unveiling at Vivatech from Bolt on Vimeo.