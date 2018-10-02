New electric vehicles are stars of Paris auto show
The Mercedes-Benz EQC electric luxury SUV at the Paris Auto Show on Oct. 1, 2018. (Michel Euler / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, October 2, 2018 8:08AM EDT
PARIS -- All-electric vehicles with zero local emissions are among the stars of the Paris auto show, rubbing shoulders with the fossil-fuel burning SUVs that many car buyers love.
Volkswagen's Audi and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz both on Tuesday showed off battery-powered SUVs for affluent customers.
Mercedes also had a new, bigger version of its conventionally powered GLE sport-utility, while BMW offers a new version of its X-5 SUV that has been a pillar of sales and earnings.
The model mix at the show underlined the contradictions pulling at the industry. The European Union and China are pushing for more electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce greenhouse gases and pollution that harms people's health, while consumers like SUVs and remain reluctant to buy electrics due to cost and range limitations.
