Mazda celebrates 30 years with fiery orange edition of MX-5
Mazda unveils 30th Anniversary Edition MX-5 in Racing Orange. (Mazda/AFP)
Relaxnews
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 3:10AM EST
With over one million units sold over 30 years, Mazda has unveiled an Anniversary Edition racing orange MX-5 Miata at the Chicago Auto Show to celebrate the "breaking dawn of an exciting new day."
Mazda is celebrating 30 years of the topless MX-5 Miata with the release of a limited-edition vibrantly orange Anniversary Edition.
More specifically, the model has been repainted in the eye-catching shade Racing Orange complemented by a new set of Rays ZE40 RS30 forged dark aluminum wheels with matching Brembo and Nissin brake calipers. Of course, the exterior also features a 30th anniversary badge which notes the vehicles serial number -- an important detail when only 3,000 units will be produced.
On the inside, driver and passenger will enjoy Recaro seats with orange detailing, Bilstein dampers (only in manual transmission models), a 9-speaker Bose audio system, and specific markets will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Both RF retractable hardtop and soft-top models will be available worldwide for $34,995 and $37,595, respectively, while the standard Grand Touring trim that the Anniversary Edition is built upon starts at $30,780. Five hundred units will be reserved for the US powered by a 2.0-liter I4 engine. Though the model has already been sold out, you can join a waiting list on the site.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Mazda celebrates 30 years with fiery orange edition of MX-5
- Unifor workers in Whitby walk off job in campaign to save GM Oshawa plant
- AAA: Cold weather can cut electric car range over 40 per cent
- Ford equips 2020 Explorer with 3 sound-reducing features for quietest ride yet
- Automakers recall 1.7 million cars with fatal airbags