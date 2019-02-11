

Relaxnews





With over one million units sold over 30 years, Mazda has unveiled an Anniversary Edition racing orange MX-5 Miata at the Chicago Auto Show to celebrate the "breaking dawn of an exciting new day."

Mazda is celebrating 30 years of the topless MX-5 Miata with the release of a limited-edition vibrantly orange Anniversary Edition.

More specifically, the model has been repainted in the eye-catching shade Racing Orange complemented by a new set of Rays ZE40 RS30 forged dark aluminum wheels with matching Brembo and Nissin brake calipers. Of course, the exterior also features a 30th anniversary badge which notes the vehicles serial number -- an important detail when only 3,000 units will be produced.

On the inside, driver and passenger will enjoy Recaro seats with orange detailing, Bilstein dampers (only in manual transmission models), a 9-speaker Bose audio system, and specific markets will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Both RF retractable hardtop and soft-top models will be available worldwide for $34,995 and $37,595, respectively, while the standard Grand Touring trim that the Anniversary Edition is built upon starts at $30,780. Five hundred units will be reserved for the US powered by a 2.0-liter I4 engine. Though the model has already been sold out, you can join a waiting list on the site.