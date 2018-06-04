

Relaxnews





The American actor and presenter is to leave the popular TV show, citing "time commitment and extensive travel" as the reason behind the decision.

According to the BBC, LeBlanc will leave the hit show after it's fifth season. The 'Friends' star, who joined 'Top Gear' in 2016 to co-host with Chris Evans who has also since departed, is yet to be replaced, but due to the shows global success, it is likely the producers will be searching for someone else will equally as much star quality.

Televised in 150 territories, LeBlanc continued to host the motoring themed TV show will Rory Reid and Chris Harris upon Chris Evans' departure. Having spent a season working with LeBlanc, Evans described him as the "captain".

Discussing the decision, LeBlanc said, "It's unfortunate ... I will forever be a Top Gear fan and wish the team continued success. Thanks for a great drive."

BBC Two controller, Patrick Holland, also stated, "I want to thank the fabulous Matt LeBlanc for being a brilliant co-host on 'Top Gear' ... we were always going to be borrowing him from his day job as one of the top comic actors in Hollywood so I wish him the very best."