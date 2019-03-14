

Relaxnews





Instead of 007 making his grand entrance to the sound of a roaring V12, Daniel Craig will be driving an almost silent all-electric Aston Martin Rapide E in the next, newly eco-friendly James Bond film.

On Wednesday U.K.-based newspaper The Sun reported that the "total tree-hugger" film director Cary Joji Fukunaga decided that 007 will be driving Aston Martin's very first BEV, the Rapide E, a 600 hp electric sedan that's expected to have over 200 miles of range.

A 65-kWh battery replaces the 6-litre V12 engine that you'd find in the original fastback Rapide, which generates about 552 hp. Only 155 units of the electric model are expected to go into production near the end of this year and one is reserved for Bond, James Bond, and will feature a slew of 007-esque high-tech gadgets.

Fukunaga states that "[the car] is going to be the centre of an incredible action sequence in the movie," though it may be difficult to imagine a high-speed chase scene with quiet, zero emissions-producing vehicles.

The Rapide E will cost £250,000 when it launches later this year.