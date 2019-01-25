

Relaxnews





Honda is raising its profile as an esports sponsor, becoming the official automotive partner of international pro-level organization Team Liquid.

Honda is reaffirming its place among the cadre of motoring manufacturers with high-profile commitments to an esports tournament or team.

Team Liquid members will be traveling in a custom Honda Odyssey at the 2019 "League of Legends" Champions Series in Santa Monica, a $200,000 USD, two-month tournament which starts January 26.

Honda Civics will also be available for the team to use at other times.

The Japanese car brand has also put its name behind a six-episode video series that profiles the esports team's "League of Legends," "Fortnite" and "Dota 2" personnel and international ambitions.