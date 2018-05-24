

AFP





Until recently, Honda enthusiasts in the United States couldn't buy the Civic Type R because Honda didn't sell the Civic in its hatchback form over there, and the Type R has always been a hatchback-only model. That's now been rectified as America now has the regular hatch and the Type R. However, Honda has just unveiled a model that would go down a storm on that side of the Atlantic -- a Civic Type R pickup truck.

But before anyone contacts a dealer to enquire about getting on a waiting list for this incredible new vehicle, this is a one-off creation built by a specialist team from the Product Engineering department at the Honda of the UK Manufacturing (HUM) factory in Swindon, England. And less than a year after the launch of the standard road car, the Type R pickup concept has stolen the show at this year's Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT) Test Day.

Codenamed 'Project P', the Civic Type R Pickup Truck has been created by modifying and developing a standard road car to create what could easily be one of the fastest pickup trucks on British roads.

Project P uses the same powertrain, suspension and gearbox as the Civic Type R road car, so it's estimated it will complete the 0-62mph sprint in less than six seconds and boast a top speed of more than 165 mph. It also has the same driving modes of comfort, Sport and +R to deliver impressive ride comfort as well as a unique on-track racing capability.

Unsurprisingly, there are no plans to put the Project P into production. Phil Webb, the head of car at Honda UK, explains: "This Civic Type R Pickup Truck concept by the special team at our Swindon-based plant demonstrates the passion and commitment of the team there – going above and beyond outside working hours to deliver the final product. There are no plans to put this in to production but we will be using it to transport our lawn and garden products as and when required!"