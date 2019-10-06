German regulators question emissions of Mercedes vans
A July 28, 2017 file photo shows the logo of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz in Munich, Germany. The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging that is has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles. Mercedes says in a statement issued Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 that it makes every effort to ensure recall campaigns and customer notifications are done in a timely manner. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, October 6, 2019 11:13AM EDT
BERLIN -- German automaker Daimler is facing questions about the possible illegal manipulation of diesel emission readings, focused on its popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.
Bild newspaper reported Sunday that Germany's KBA vehicle regulatory authority has written the company warning that 260,000 Sprinters, sold up until 2016, may be affected.
Daimler confirmed to the dpa news agency that the KBA has scheduled a hearing to address the issue, which Bild said would likely lead to a recall.
The Stuttgart-based automaker last month was fined 870 million euros ($957 million) by city prosecutors over the certification of diesel cars whose emissions didn't comply with regulatory requirements.
