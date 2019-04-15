

Relaxnews





This weekend Genesis Motor published a slew of teaser images of a concept crossover, whose claim to fame is "Small is the next Big Thing." The car will be making its premiere at the New York International Auto Show this week.

Over the weekend, Hyundai's luxury vehicle division Genesis Motor published four teasers to its official Instagram account of an upcoming concept that's slated to debut at the New York International Auto Show later this week.

The first image to introduce the series was simply a black picture with "Small is the next big thing" written in tiny font in the centre of the post. The following three publications were obscure pictures of the concept model with just its topmost edges illuminated with captions reading "Compact will soon get a whole lot more captivating," "Design that will soon defy the eyes," and "Sometimes the biggest surprises come in the smallest packages."

From the shadowed images, the concept looks to be a compact crossover; everything else about the model is currently unknown.

At the New York Auto Show last year, the company debuted the Essentia Concept, a high-tech electric coupe, and in 2017, the hybrid Genesis GV80 SUV concept was shown off. Based on previous premieres that specifically took place at this particular auto show, it's likely that the latest concept will be an environmentally friendly one.

The 2019 New York Auto Show opens to the public on Friday, April 19.