Ford recalls 108K cars; seat belts may not hold in a crash
In this Nov. 19, 2015, photo, a row of new Ford Fusions are for sale on the lot at Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 3:48PM EDT
DETROIT -- Ford is recalling over 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.
The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars' front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.
Ford says it's aware of one injury from the problem.
Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Ford extends transmission warranty for 560K Fiestas, Focuses
- Lyft says it will launch ride-hailing in Vancouver before the end of the year
- Fast, not so furious? Europe wrestles with electric scooters
- Complaints eyed about some Subaru Forester air bag sensors
- Cyclists 'too comfortable' breaking the law, says Ontario man