

The Associated Press





BURLINGTON, Vt. -- Divers have removed an SUV that sank to the bottom of Lake Champlain when a motorist drove onto the frozen lake while following GPS.

Tara Guertin tells WCAX-TV some of her friends borrowed her Jeep to take a trip from Connecticut to Vermont for a ski vacation earlier this month. Guertin says the group started following a GPS device when they got lost and ended up driving on top of the icy lake.

Guertin's buddies were able to safely escape the sinking Jeep. But the vehicle was left in the lake for more than a week.

Guertin contacted Donley's Underwater Salvage, which removed the vehicle Monday. A diver, Pierre Larocque, says he rolled the vehicle onto its wheels before his team pulled the car out of the frozen lake.