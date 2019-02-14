Doug Ford announces $40M for Ontario auto sector plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at an event at The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 14, 2019 11:58AM EST
WOODBRIDGE, Ont. - Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced $40 million over three years for a new plan for the auto sector.
The funding includes money for an automotive modernization program, internships and an online learning and training portal.
The announcement is part of a 10-year plan for strengthening the auto sector's competitiveness.
It includes international promotion of Ontario's auto sector, a review of industrial electricity pricing, and supports for autonomous vehicle technologies.
A second phase of the plan is set to be released later this year.
Ford's announcement comes as General Motors plans to shut down a plant in Oshawa, Ont., at the end of the year -- a move that will see 2,600 workers lose their jobs.
