Court considers banning diesel cars in German cities
The exhaust pipes of a VW Diesel car are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 2:44AM EST
BERLIN - A German court is considering whether cities should ban diesel cars to lower air pollution, a move that could have drastic consequences for the country's auto industry.
The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig is hearing an appeal Thursday by two German states against lower court rulings that suggested driving bans for particularly dirty diesel cars were effective and should be considered.
A decision could be issued later in the day.
The original court cases were brought by environmental groups who say excessive air pollution levels in dozens of German cities are largely caused by diesel cars. They accuse the government of putting automakers' interests before citizens' health.
German automaker Volkswagen was found three years ago to have used in-car software to cheat on U.S. emissions tests, resulting in large fines.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Electric vehicle advocates looking for signal of support in federal budget
- Daimler electric trucks to hit the road for tests
- Alberta woman tracks down late mother's cherished Mustang convertible
- Your auto insurance will be cheaper if you sign up in this month: LowestRates.ca
- Committee pushes for ride-hailing in B.C.