

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says new light vehicle sales were down by 7.4 per cent in September compared with the same month last year for the largest monthly drop since 2009.

Sales were down by close to 14,000 units to total about 173,000 passenger cars and light trucks sold in September, making it the lowest sales figure for the month since 2014.

DesRosiers says uncertainty from North American trade deal negotiations may have contributed to the drop in sales.

The loss in September marks the seventh straight month of declines.

Ford saw a 14.1 per cent decline, Toyota was down eight per cent, General Motors was down 6.1 per cent, and Honda was down 4.3 per cent.

Overall passenger car sales were down 13.7 per cent while light truck sales were down by 4.7 per cent.