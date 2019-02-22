Auto parts company Magna International reports $456M Q4 profit, ups dividend
A Magna International Inc. logo is seen at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 7:55AM EST
AURORA, Ont. -- Magna International Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit fell from the same period a year earlier.
The Ontario-based auto parts maker, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 36.5 cents per share, up from 33 cents per share.
The increased payment to shareholders came as Magna says it earned $456 million or $1.37 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. That compared with a profit of $559 million or $1.54 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Sales totalled $10.14 billion, up from $9.68 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Magna says it earned $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from $1.58 per share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More from Autos
- Auto parts company Magna International reports $456M Q4 profit, ups dividend
- Australia launching emoji licence plates
- GM Canada takes Unifor to labour board over allegations of unlawful striking
- Tesla's top lawyer leaves after only 2 months on the job
- Nissan ex-chairman Ghosn's new lawyer questions handling of case