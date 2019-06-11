

Relaxnews





Just a couple of months after the concept version was shown off at Auto Shanghai 2019, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the production model of the GLB, the newest member of the company's compact SUV lineup.

In April, Mercedes-Benz displayed a concept version of the GLB-Class SUV that served as a precursor to an upcoming production model; on Tuesday, that production model got its official debut, becoming the first compact SUV in the segment with seven seats.

In terms of wheelbase size, the model fits in between the GLA and GLC SUVs. Despite not being the largest model within the lineup, it's the first to offer an optional third row which adds two extra seats bringing the total up to seven. Owners will be able to securely fit four child seats in the back.

Though the model has been designed for families, it also has an aggressive exterior and high-performance technology under the hood for off-roading. It's powered by a four-cylinder engine capable of generating 221hp of power and 258 lb.-ft of torque; the top speed measures in at 130mph. Owners can opt for a 4Matic all-wheel drive system with variable torque distribution if they want extra traction.

Inside the cabin, owners will find the company's latest infotainment system, MBUX, with a 7-inch touchscreen as standard. A handful of driving assistance systems have been integrated into the model's tech such as Active Distance Assist, Active Steering Assist, and Active Lane Change Assist.

Depending on whether owners choose to use the GLB for their family activities or for their off-roading adventures, the model can be souped up with extra optional features like an Off-Road Engineering Package, two additional seats, or a heads-up display.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB launches in the US later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced.