

CTVNews.ca Staff





North Korea is now threatening to back out of talks with the United States. Plus, Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children get a role in the royal wedding.

1. Summit uncertainty: North Korea has threatened to cancel talks between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, unless South Korea and America end their join military exercises.

2. Royal Dispatch: Amid concerns about Thomas Markle’s health and doubt surrounding his attendance at the wedding, Kensington Palace has announced that Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children will be among the bridesmaids and page boys.

3. Stephans back in court: An Alberta couple whose 19-month-old son died of bacterial meningitis after they tried to treat him with homemade remedies will get a new trial.

4. Pipeline problems: In Calgary to announce transit funding, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was met by pro-Kinder Morgan demonstrators who called on him to "build that pipe."

5. White-suited wizard: Pioneering writer of ‘new journalism’ Tom Wolfe, also known for novels like ‘The Bonfire of the Vanities,’ has died at the age of 88.