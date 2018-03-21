

CTVNews.ca Staff





Ottawa is enlisting its spy agency to help ensure privacy rights, more bombings prompt fear in Texas, and Canadian gun owners could soon face tougher restrictions.

1) Protecting online privacy: In the wake of a troubling report about private Facebook user data being improperly obtained ahead of the 2016 U.S. election, Ottawa is enlisting its spy agency to help ensure privacy rights in Canada.

2) Terror in Texas: Confusion and fear is rampant in Austin, Texas, where a string of seemingly random bombings continue across the state capital. So far, at least two people have died in the attacks.

3) Guns in Canada: Gun owners in Canada may soon face tougher restrictions. The Liberal government has unveiled a bill that includes measures to broaden background checks for gun owners, toughen rules around the transportation of handguns and tighten record keeping requirements for the sale of firearms.

4) The friend zone: Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue may have on-ice chemistry, but they told Ellen Degeneres that their relationship isn’t romantic. The Canadian figure skating stars appeared on Degeneres’ talk show on Tuesday, where they discussed their short-lived childhood romance and played a cheeky round of “The Definitely Not Dating Game.”

5) Dairy dispute: Journalists in France and Belgium were naturally cheesed when they found out that a Quebec co-op had won the prize for best camembert at the World Championship Cheese Contest.