1. Rohingya victims: Tens of thousands of pregnant Rohingya women, many of whom are believed to be victims of rape, are expected to give birth in the coming weeks in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

2. MH370 answer? A pair of retired Canadian investigators say they know what happened to missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, claiming its disappearance was part of a mass murder-suicide.

3. Video investigated: Police in London, Ont. are investigating a disturbing case of animal abuse caught on camera.

4. Tragic fire: Sixteen horses were killed in a Toronto stable fire that officials called "tragic and sad."

5. Unusual cancer treatment: A Canadian researcher believes pairing high doses of erectile dysfunction medication with the flu shot might be a way to help the immune system naturally fight cancer after surgery.