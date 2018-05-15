

Parts of southern B.C. are bracing for more flooding, with officials sounding the alarm over melting snowpacks.

1. Flooding fears worsen: Residents of southern British Columbia are bracing for more flooding after record water levels hit the area.

2. UN meeting: The UN Security Council plans to meet today to discuss violence along the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, following the deadliest day there since a 2014 war.

3. Lois Lane: Margot Kidder, the Canadian-born actress who played Lois Lane in 'Superman' has died at the age of 69.

4. Gold scam: An Edmonton gold buyer says she was forced to turn 17 customers away in the span of two days – all of whom say they purchased fake jewelry from men in parking lots.

5. Cheap pods: A new hotel planned for Whistler, B.C. is offering what it says is the best of both hotels and hostels with its new pod rooms.