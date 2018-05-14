

CTVNews.ca Staff





Margot Kidder, the Canadian-born actress who played Lois Lane in “Superman,” has died. She was 69.

There are no details yet on the cause of death. Kidder's family confirmed news of her death with CTV News.

Kidder starred with Christopher Reeve in 1978's "Superman" and in three sequels, as well as a number of other blockbusters and critically-acclaimed movies in the 1970s and 1980s.

She continued acting right up until this year, taking small roles in television and films. She was also known for her political activism and, having lived with bipolar disorder for years, became an advocate for mental health issues.

Developing story…