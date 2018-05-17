

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump may have made a key mistake leading up to the North Korea summit. Plus, a First World War-era military shell was found on a London, Ont. man’s driveway.

1. Trump and North Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has “the upper hand” over U.S. President Donald Trump, says a former negotiator.

2. Daily Dispatch: Homeless people in Windsor, England are being encouraged to stay in travel buses until after the royal wedding.

3. Tesla crash: Car data shows that a Utah driver turned on the semi-autonomous functions of her Tesla Model S before crashing into a firetruck.

4. Tick season: As tick season arrives in Manitoba, health officials in the province are warning the public of two new diseases that could impact the area.

5. Old military ammo found: A man in London, Ont. says he found a First World War-era shell on his driveway. It has since been disposed of safely.