London, Ont., man finds live First World War shell on driveway, police say
A 90-pound military shell dated to the First World War was found on a London, Ont. driveway. (London Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 3:33PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say a First World War-era shell found by a resident in his driveway has been disposed of safely.
They say a man called late Tuesday morning saying he'd found the 60-centimetre long shell near his garbage.
The police explosive disposal unit was called in and contacted the Canadian Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal at CFB Borden.
Police say the military team determined the shell was live and contained between nine and 13 kilograms of explosives.
The shell was transported to CFB Borden to be destroyed.
