Vladimir Putin is celebrating his re-election victory in Russia. Plus, a targeted shooting in Toronto that also killed an innocent bystander outside a bowling alley.

1. Putin’s victory: In an election outcome that no one doubted, Vladimir Putin secured another six years as Russia’s president, telling cheering supporters on Sunday that “we are bound for success.”

2. Canadian peacekeepers: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan on Monday will unveil details of Canada's peacekeeping mission to Mali.

3. Cirque tragedy: French Cirque du Soleil performer Yann Arnaud, 38, died after falling during a performance in Tampa, Fla., the Canadian entertainment company announced Sunday.

4. Bystander killed: Police in Toronto are looking for suspects after an “innocent bystander” was killed along with the intended target of a shooting outside a bowling alley.

5. Comedy pioneer dies: Mike MacDonald, a celebrated member of the Canadian standup comedy scene, died over the weekend in Ottawa from heart complications.

