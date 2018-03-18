

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Toronto are looking for three suspects after a man who they say was targeted and a woman described as an innocent bystander were killed in a shooting outside a bowling alley.

Police say Thanh Tien Ngo, 32, and Ruma Amar, 29, were both shot outside the Playtime Bowl in North York at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

“People started running and panicking,” one witness told CP24. “Someone screamed, saying: ‘Gunshots! Gunshots!’ and I just started running outside like everyone else.”

A number of people who ran away when the gunshots rang out on Saturday returned to the scene Sunday to drop off their rented bowling shoes.

Witness Craig Wallace called it “scary.”

“There’s an arcade at the front of the bowling alley and there’s children there,” he said.

During a news conference on Sunday, Toronto Police Det. Robert Choe said that Ngo had been chased toward the bowling alley before he was shot. He died at the scene.

Amar had been at the bowling alley with her husband and her younger sister. She was rushed to hospital where she later died, Choe said.

“With what we have learned thus far, we have every reason to believe Mr. Ngo was targeted,” Choe said.

The shooting could’ve been much worse given how many people were inside the bowling alley at the time, according to Choe.

“It certainly could’ve taken on a more tragic complexion, for sure,” he said.

Choe said the suspects did not physically enter the building, but “came quite close.”

Choe said Amar has no prior history with police, but wouldn’t comment on whether Ngo was known to officers.

Police are looking for three suspects, two who were armed with handguns on the night of the shooting and one who remained in a dark getaway car.

Choe said officers have already spoken to about 10-15 witnesses, but are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something to come forward.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Sean Leathong