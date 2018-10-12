

CTVNews.ca Staff





Belinda Stronach’s family alleges she spent tens of millions of dollars of company money on personal expenses, Kanye West makes a wild White House appearance and a septuagenarian grandmother graduates from Toronto’s York University.

1. Stronach family dispute: Belinda Stronach spent tens of millions of dollars belonging to her family’s companies on personal expenses, according to a legal filing from her parents.

2. Mother charged: The mother of a three-year-old boy who was swept away in an Ontario river has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and negligence in connection with the child’s drowning death.

3. Royal wedding: Watch Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank live here. Meanwhile, the Royal Dispatch newsletter was so well-received, we’re reviving it on Sunday. You’ll find all the latest news on the House of Windsor in our monthly email newsletter. Sign up here.

4. Kanye kookiness: In a freewheeling White House appearance alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West said his red “Make America Great Again” hat makes him “feel like Superman.”

5. Grandma graduate: After four intense years of study, 79-year-old Osra Lindo has just received a bachelor’s degree in Gender and Women’s Studies from Toronto’s York University.

And one more thing…

A B.C. couple’s maternity photo shoot has gone viral for its horrifying “Alien” inspired twist.