

CTVNews.ca Staff





The mother of a three-year-old boy who was swept away in an Ontario river has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and negligence in connection with the child’s drowning death.

Kaden Young was swept out of his mother's arms on Feb. 21 when their vehicle entered the Grand River in Belwood, Ont., during a flood.

A fisherman found his body in April.

Hundreds of volunteers and police officers searched for Kaden after he vanished in the water.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police said a minivan carrying Kaden failed to stop at a road closure sign and the vehicle was swept into the Grand River. As a result, the child was lost in the flowing water.

Following a “thorough investigation,” the OPP have charged Kaden’s mother, 35-year-old Michelle Hanson, with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, and criminal negligence causing death.

She is scheduled to appear at an Orangeville, Ont. court on Nov. 6.