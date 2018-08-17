

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Aretha’s legacy: Not only was Aretha Franklin the undisputed Queen of Soul, she also helped shape the soundtrack to the civil rights movement, inspiring millions of black Americans to fight for racial equality.

2. Hazy summer: A haze blanketed Calgary on Thursday as smoke from more than 500 forest fires burning in British Columbia drifted east, reaching as far as Winnipeg.

3. Autism study: Mothers with higher exposure to DDT, a blacklisted chemical once widely used in North America, are at significantly greater risk to give birth to a child with autism, a new study suggests.

4. Out of orbit: A Russian satellite is showing “abnormal behaviour” that’s raising alarm bells for U.S. government officials, but Russia says it’s not hostile.

5. Sailing family: While some families might go to Disney World for extra family time, Rhiannon Davies and her husband Sebastian Ambtman took their kids on a 17-country sailing trip for extra family time.