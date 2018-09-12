

CTVNews.ca Staff





Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is travelling to brief Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person on the state of NAFTA negotiations. Plus, the Canadian government and several airlines have issued travel advisories ahead of Hurricane Florence.

1. NAFTA talks: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is travelling to brief Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person on the state of NAFTA negotiations with the U.S., saying the talks are at a point where discussing them face-to-face "is absolutely essential."

2. Hurricane Florence: The Canadian government and several airlines have issued travel advisories urging Canadians to avoid all travel from Edisto Beach in South Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border due to Hurricane Florence.

3. Canada Post: Labour Minister Patty Hajdu has called on Canada Post and its union to continue bargaining after postal workers across the country voted in favour of a strike. The result of the vote could see Canada Post employees off the job by the end of the month.

4. Gold nuggets: Toronto-based mining company RNC Minerals has unearthed a trove of gold in Western Australia, with the discovery of rocks containing 9,000 ounces of the mineral that’s estimated to be worth $15 million.

5. Coffee with Ryan: Coffee Grinder’s internet campaign to get Canadian actor Ryan Gosling to enjoy a cup of java at the local shop while he’s in town promoting "First Man" at TIFF has worked.