China has ended a ban on Canadian pork and beef products, giving relief to ranchers and reopening access to a crucial market. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. China imports: China has agreed to allow Canadian meat products into the country, ending a five-month suspension after officials in the People's Republic said some beef and pork had tested positive for a banned additive.

2. Impeachment hearing: Reversing his previous testimony, U.S. diplomat Gordon Sondland has acknowledged what Democrats say was a quid pro quo, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and his personal lawyer with Ukraine.

3. Canadians abroad: Global Affairs has confirmed that a family of four from the Edmonton area are dead after a car crash in South Africa while on a missionary trip.

4. Winnipeg violence: Police in Winnipeg are investigating a 40th homicide -- one short of the city's most homicides recorded in a year -- and now, the mayor is asking the federal and provincial governments for help.

5. Tap water: While homeowners concerned about lead in their drinking water should check with their local authorities for more information, CTVNews.ca has compiled a guide on steps that can be taken to help reduce or eliminate exposure.

One more thing…

PTSD symptoms: New research out of British Columbia has found that cannabis use could be helping Canadians cope with some of the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.