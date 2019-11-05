TORONTO -- China has agreed to allow Canadian meat products into the country, ending a five-month suspension.

China halted the importation of Canadian beef and pork in June, saying some Canadian meat had tested positive for ractopamine, an additive that is banned in China, and was sent over with forged inspection certificates.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon, calling it "good news for Canadian farmers."

Canadian Meat Council president Chris White said industry representatives will soon be travelling to China to meet with authorities at all ports where Canadian meat products enter the country.

"Our long-standing trade relationship with China is very important to both sides and this represents an important step for both countries," he said in a statement.

China is one of Canada's largest export markets for pork and beef. More than $500 million worth of Canadian pork and nearly $100 million worth of Canadian beef were sent to China in 2018, representing the second- and fifth-largest markets respectively for those meats.

The two countries have been embroiled in a diplomatic dispute for nearly a year, ever since Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver last December. Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were detained in China days later and remain in custody there.

China also banned Canadian canola shipments in March, claiming they did not meet quality standards. There has been no suggestion that China's position on canola will undergo a similar reversal anytime soon.

Both the Canadian and Chinese governments have claimed that their actions have been legitimate and lawful while describing the other country's motivations as political and vengeful.

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, said China's decision may have less to do with a thaw in relations than with food supply issues.

China is the world's largest pork producer, but its herds have been devastated by an outbreak of African swine fever. Approximately 1.2 million Chinese pigs have been killed since August 2018 in an attempt to contain the disease.

The decline in supply has caused the price of pork in China to nearly double over the past year, even as the country has increased its imports from Europe and Brazil.

"I think China was faced with tremendous needs and they had no choice but to look at Canada," Saint-Jacques said Tuesday on CTV News Channel.

Because of this, Saint-Jacques said, it is unlikely that the acceptance of Canadian meat signals a step toward the Chinese government releasing Kovrig and Spavor.

However, he said he has seen other indications that China may be warming up to Canada, includinga 103-year-old Canadian anthropologist Isabel Crook receiving the Medal of Friendship, the highest honour a foreigner can receive in China, from President Xi Jinping in September.

"There have been small signs recently that I think the Chinese leadership wanted to give to Canada to tell us that, in fact, they may review their position," he said.

"Let's hope that we will see more of that, but it's no time to celebrate just yet."